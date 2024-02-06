Allergy care severely lacking in Cape Girardeau

Allergies are a big deal in this part of the world.

The air is known to be humid. The river region, a swamp just a few generations ago, provides an abundance of opportunities for all kinds of plants and molds to germinate and grow.

When the wind blows in the spring, pollen creates big problems for allergy sufferers. And for most people in the Cape Girardeau area, there are medical doctors such as Luke Small at Cape ENT (Ears Nose and Throat) to handle common allergy problems created by environmental triggers such as grasses, trees and mold.

But there are no allergists in Cape Girardeau addressing what's known as the Atopic Triad: eczema, asthma and allergies. For years, Cape Girardeau has been void of such a specialist.

Cape ENT, a Saint Francis medical partner, can help patients with common allergy problems who are referred by primary care doctors. Small, an otolaryngologist at Cape ENT, said the facility encourages preventative measures such as frequent cleaning of bed linens, fresh home air filters, masks if you're mowing the lawn and removing carpets, if possible. If problems persist after preventative measures are taken, Small said doctors will typically prescribe medicines.

"Then if we kind of hit a wall, once we try all that, the next step is allergy testing. Blood testing or skin testing," he said. Once the allergies are identified, patients can be put on shot regimens that, over time, change the body's reactions to certain allergens. Usually, it takes about three years for immunotherapy to train the body to no longer react to the allergen.

But as the name ENT would suggest, the facility and its medical staff are equipped to handle issues relating to ears, noses and throats. It doesn't specialize in allergies that affect the skin or lungs.

The Cape Girardeau region has lacked such allergy care since Dr. Janna Tuck left the region several years ago. Before Tuck, Dr. Robert Sacha provided allergy and asthma care in Cape Girardeau for decades.

Eczema, a skin irritation condition, is a cousin to asthma under the allergy umbrella. The relationship between the two is believed to be connected among certain people. The relationship is often referred to as the Allergic or Atopic March, as one condition changes to another condition over time.

Jennifer Bengtson, who works at Southeast Missouri State University, said Tuck provided care for her son who had severe eczema, a skin condition. Bengtson said doctors wanted to prescribe steroid therapy for her son, but she knew doing that long term would not be a good solution. Other types of non-steroid medications were extremely expensive at the time so she made an appointment with Tuck to get another opinion.

During the first visit, Tuck told Bengtson to limit her son's exposure to soaps and shampoos with dyes and fragrances. That advice seemed to do the trick, and the condition became much more manageable after that.

Bengtson said the expertise that Tuck brought to her son's care was obvious from the first visit; the doctor leaned on her experience as an allergist that her son's pediatrician simply didn't have.

She added that Tuck "helped us understand eczema on a fundamental level. She helped us understand why and how my son's skin worked the way it did. Having that knowledge was important to me. It helped me understand my son's experience better and helped me feel more confident about working toward controlling it. His quality of life improved a lot after seeing her."

She said she might not have had the same outcome had she been forced to travel to St. Louis for care.

There are dermatologists in the area, capable of treating rashes and skin infections, but again, none specialized in allergies, which can cause the symptoms.

Theresa Mattingly, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, said she and her colleagues at Advanced Dermatology see a handful of patients a month who they recommend see an allergist. She said it's "kind of shocking" that an area the size of Cape Girardeau, with many specialists in many medical fields, doesn't have a single allergist in the community.

Mattingly, who has practiced in Cape Girardeau for about a year and a half, explained that Advanced Dermatology treats eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis. Advanced Dermatology can do what's called patch tests, which are used to determine whether the skin has a surface reaction to an allergen. But they don't do blood or stick tests that test for broader allergens, such as food or environmental allergies that may cause the outbreak.