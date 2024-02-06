Allen Seabaugh hopes to succeed Milam as Scott County Clerk

Allen Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, the current chief deputy county clerk and supervisor of elections for Cape Girardeau County, announced Wednesday he will run for the GOP nomination for Scott County Clerk in the Aug. 2 primary.

Long-time Democratic incumbent Rita Milam, who has been the Benton, Missouri-based chief election official since January 1995 and employed by the clerk's office for 38 years, will retire Dec. 31.

Asked by the Southeast Missourian about the integrity of elections given the national controversy over voting in 2020, Seabaugh said the phrase "open, free and fair" properly characterizes his supervision philosophy.