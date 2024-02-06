All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 18, 2022

Alleged trespasser who entered downtown Cape residence arrested

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers early Saturday morning arrested a woman wanted for trespassing after she walked into downtown Cape Girardeau residence Oct. 7. A warrant was issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard around 7:30 a.m. ...

Nathan English
Jamirraha Ward
Jamirraha Ward

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers early Saturday morning arrested a woman wanted for trespassing after she walked into downtown Cape Girardeau residence Oct. 7.

A warrant was issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard around 7:30 a.m. the morning of Oct. 7 via the front door. The door had been unlocked following the exit of some tenants renting a room in the couple's house. The lock is on an automatic cycle, Bard said in an interview with the Southeast Missourian last week. He said he believes Ward must have reached the door before it locked again.

The entrance startled Antallan and prompted Bard to call police about Ward; he was in the shower at the time she entered the house. He did not call 911 because he didn't feel he or his wife were in immediate danger, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cameras at Bard's home show Ward walking around his porch, looking in windows, walking to neighbors' doors and checking to see whether the passenger door of a vehicle on the street was unlocked. Bard confronted Ward and an unidentified man who drove her shortly after the incident, prompting them to leave the area prior to the police arriving.

Ward was previously arrested for trespassing in August and false declaration — providing a fake name to officers — in September after police responded to an alleged trespassing incident.

Ward has been charged with trespassing in the first degree and is being held at the Cape Girardeau County jail. Bond is set at $2,500.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy