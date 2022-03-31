Alleged robbery reported at Cape gas station

Cape Girardeau police responded to an alleged early morning robbery at a convenience store.
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, the alleged incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. at Rhodes Convenience Store, 449 S. Kingshighway.
Droege said a suspect allegedly brandished a handgun toward the clerk on duty and demanded cash from the register. He then fled.
The investigation is ongoing.
