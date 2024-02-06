Alleged poachers busted in Bollinger County; remains of 7 deer seized

A recent felony drug arrest in Bollinger County led to the recovery of seven illegally possessed deer, at least one of which had been poached by spotlight, a conservation official said.

Narcotics also were seized and charges filed against three men. The deer meat found by law enforcement was given to families in need.

Bollinger County deputies ultimately arrested Michael Long and Michael Buesking on poaching charges as well as firearm and drug charges, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

A third man, Andrew Buesking, faces a firearm charge but has yet to be arrested.

Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Jeff Scott, who responded to the violations discovered by Bollinger County deputies two days before Christmas, said that at least one deer, the largest of them, had been killed around 1 a.m. that night.

"Obviously the deer was taken illegally, with what we call the aid of an artificial light," Scott said. "It was shot from a public roadway, shot from a motor vehicle."

A photo of Scott holding some of the deer remains was posted on the Missouri Department of Conservation's Facebook page, including the head of at least a 10-point buck, the severed head of a smaller buck and the skull and horns of another large buck. Several bags of deer meat were also shown in the photo.

Poaching cases like this, the agent said, occur far more often than most people think, with 20 tickets for spotlighting in Bollinger County in the last two years.

"If we're catching that many, there's a lot of this going on," he said. "It's something that agents do every day all over the state."

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported four citations issued in response to the violations by Michael Buesking and Long.