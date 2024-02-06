Alleged burglary suspect arrested

Security video footage and witness information helped Cape Girardeau police to arrest a man suspected in an alleged Tuesday burglary.
A release from police Sgt. Joey Hann said Joshua Stokes, 34, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle of a suspect in a residential burglary near Capaha Park.
A search of the suspects residents recovered house keys and property taken during the alleged burglary.
Stokes has been charged with burglary and stealing and was being held Thursday at the Cape Girardeau jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond.
