NewsAugust 25, 2023

Alleged brick thrower charged

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Hunter Pritchett
Hunter Pritchett

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 22, after he admitted to throwing a brick through a store window on Broadway, according to police.

Around 4 a.m., Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a business alarm in the 500 block of Broadway. They discovered a broken window at the business with a brick on the ground next to it.

Soon after, they located Hunter Pritchett, 32, in the area. According to officials, Pritchett admitted to throwing the brick at the window.

Pritchett was taken into custody and formally charged with a Class E felony of property damage. Bond was set at $2,000. A stipulation of the bond is Pritchett cannot enter the premises of the store he damaged.

