Alleged attempted robbery thwarted in Cape Girardeau

An attempted armed robbery in Cape Girardeau ended with a suspect in custody.
Officer Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said a suspect attempted to take items from a vehicle parked near Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway. The victim approached the suspect, who allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and then fled.
Newton said authorities quickly located and took the suspect into custody.
