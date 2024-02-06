All sections
NewsJune 13, 2023

Alleged attempted robbery thwarted in Cape Girardeau

An attempted armed robbery in Cape Girardeau ended with a suspect in custody. Officer Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said a suspect attempted to take items from a vehicle parked near Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway. The victim approached the suspect, who allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and then fled...

Southeast Missourian

An attempted armed robbery in Cape Girardeau ended with a suspect in custody.

Officer Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said a suspect attempted to take items from a vehicle parked near Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway. The victim approached the suspect, who allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and then fled.

Newton said authorities quickly located and took the suspect into custody.

Local News

