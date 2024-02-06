Alleged arsonist faces hate-crime charges

As he remains held in police custody on a no-bond warrant, Nicholas J. Proffitt now faces three felony charges as a result of his alleged attack Friday on the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

Charges filed by Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Mark Welker and signed Monday by Judge Frank E. Miller listed three felony counts against the alleged arsonist, one of which is enhanced as a hate crime.

The first and second counts charge Proffitt with first-degree burglary and first-degree arson, respectively. Both of the counts are class B felonies, which carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.