Alleged accomplice of man shot by St. Louis police charged with murder

ST. LOUIS -- A passenger in a stolen SUV that crashed while fleeing from St. Louis police is charged with murder in the driver's death.

The driver, 21-year-old Davion Henderson, was fatally shot by police Monday. But the circuit attorney's office Tuesday charged 23-year-old Javonn Nettles with second-degree murder, alleging that as a participant in the theft of the SUV he bears legal responsibility in Henderson's death. Nettles is jailed on $1 million cash-only bond.