Findings of a Missouri State Highway Patrol inquiry into allegations of timecard fraud involving the Oran, Missouri, Police Department will be placed in the hands of the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

Loree Anne Paradise, deputy chief of staff for the attorney general, said the agency was named special prosecutor in the case because of a "conflict of interest."

The patrol's division of drug and crime control has spent months investigating the matter.

"We have not received a final report from the MSHP (Highway Patrol)," Paradise said in an email to the Southeast Missourian this week. To date, no charges have been filed.

Capt. John Hotz, director of public information for the patrol, said in October the agency was conducting "a preliminary inquiry into the matter to determine if any actions of any party are criminal and if an investigation is warranted."

On Dec. 28, patrol Sgt. S.M. Griggs told the newspaper in an email "the preliminary inquiry is still ongoing, however nearing completion."

But Feb. 8, Griggs suggested the case was in the hands of the attorney general's office.

"I do not anticipate having any updates until the appropriate prosecutorial authority provides a decision concerning whether the matter is criminal and if a full investigation is warranted," he wrote in an email.

A citizen's complaint, accusing Oran police chief Gregg Ourth and his son, Jason, of committing timecard fraud, was turned over to the patrol, the Scott County prosecutor's office said last fall.

But the Attorney General's Office (AGO) has now revealed the request for a patrol investigation was made by the Scott County prosecutor's office "on or about May 22, 2017."

On July 26, 2017, Scott County assistant prosecuting attorney R. Zachary Horack filed a motion seeking to have the AGO appointed special prosecutor in the case.

The AGO provided a copy of the motion to the Southeast Missourian.

In the motion filed in Scott County Circuit Court, Horack wrote his office asked for the MSHP to investigate the allegations and for the AGO to serve as special prosecutor to avoid any "conflict of interest."

The Scott County prosecutor's office outlined "the potential conflict of interest that might exist should the Scott County Sheriff's Department conduct the investigation." Horack wrote Sheriff Wes Drury and Gregg Ourth were "political opponents" in the 2016 primary election for sheriff.

Horack requested the AGO serve as special prosecutor in the case "to avoid any further appearance of a conflict of interest." Judge David Dolan signed an order naming the AGO as special prosecutor the same day that the motion was filed.