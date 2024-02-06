All parties located safely after reported abduction in Cape Girardeau

All involved parties were located safely and released Tuesday morning after an abduction was reported at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said a father and daughter were playing at the park, and the father had to carry his daughter to his truck when it was time to leave. According to Hann, a second parent could not find his own daughter as the vehicle prepared to depart from the park, and after hearing reports a young girl had just been carried away from the park, the second parent reported the vehicle and the abduction to police.

“As a parent, I understand you get that sense of panic, so I think maybe he was just overly cautious,” Hann said. “... He heard that somebody just stuffed a kid in a car, and he couldn’t find his kid so it terrified him — and rightly so.”

Officers immediately set up a perimeter around the city to make sure the vehicle did not leave police jurisdiction, according to Hann, and additional officers went to Capaha Park to speak to witnesses and locate the reporting party.