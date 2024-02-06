'All Nite Skate' filming in Jackson this weekend

Traffic was temporarily rerouted in uptown Jackson on Friday to make way for the filming of Southeast Missouri native Nick Murphyï¿½s 1990s-themed production ï¿½All Nite Skate.ï¿½

Friday wasnï¿½t the first day of filming, but it was one of the first few to happen in Jackson. The crew, volunteers and actors have been filming at the Puxico Skating Rink before making their way to Southeast Missouri for the weekend.

Producer Gretchen Griggs said the portion being filmed in Jackson on Friday included 15 extras, multiple crewmembers and local talent, in addition to three actors who flew in from California.

ï¿½Weï¿½ve got such talent here from Jackson and Cape,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½One of our leads is an art teacher from Saxony High School and we have SEMO students. I canï¿½t even believe all the people that have been a part of it and have been so amazing.ï¿½

Griggs said Fridayï¿½s filming was focused on establishing the shot of the character Nick driving through Jackson and seeing his friends, Adam and Gabe.

Jackson native Nick Murphy talks about his movie, "All Night Skate," he is filming Friday in Jackson. Fred Lynch

Jackson native Cody Griggs is 15 and plays the character Adam. He said when he first read through the script he cried two times because itï¿½s ï¿½such a good script.ï¿½

ï¿½Today weï¿½re shooting a scene of the main character, Nick, showing how cool Jackson is,ï¿½ Cody Griggs said. ï¿½This kind of introduces my character and (Layton Lipkeï¿½s) character. He plays Gabe, whoï¿½s not with us anymore.ï¿½

Cody Griggs said the cast, crew and volunteers have basically been at the rink in Puxico the whole time filming until this weekend.

He said the script includes ï¿½so many good character beatsï¿½ and added the movie is really about family and coming together.

Lipke, 14 and also a Jackson native, said this is his first time acting in a film. He plays Gabe Koehler and gave credit to the filmï¿½s cinematographer, PJ Gaynard for providing all the needed equipment.

Actor Matt Mitchell shoots a scene with cinematographer PJ Gaynard for the movie "All Nite Skate" on Friday in uptown Jackson. Fred Lynch

ï¿½All these scenes that weï¿½ve been doing, we do all the shots from different angles. I think itï¿½s cool seeing how a one-minute shot in a movie can take a full day to make,ï¿½ Lipke said. ï¿½It just really puts it in perspective.ï¿½

Lipke said heï¿½s learned so much and enjoys it because itï¿½s ï¿½kind of like free film school.ï¿½

Gretchen Griggs said her experience with volunteers, crew and actors has been ï¿½absolutely fantastic,ï¿½ with plans Sunday to film at Jackson High School highlighting the characters ï¿½getting readyï¿½ for the all-night skate.