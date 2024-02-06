All hail the queen: SEMO student wins Miss Rodeo Missouri title

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.
Southeast Missouri State University student Rebecca Heppe, who hails from Sikeston, Missouri, recently won the title of Miss Rodeo Missouri 2020.
The pageant was held Sept. 26 through 28 in Kansas City, and coronation was held at a performance of the American Royal Pro Rodeo. During the pageant, Rebecca won the following categories: written test, personality and horsemanship.
According to www.missrodeomo.com, Miss Rodeo Missouri is “a young woman with a passion for the sport of rodeo and the rich western heritage of its origins.”
“The Miss Rodeo Missouri Pageant strives to elevate young women by promoting education and fostering a strong sense of empowerment,” the website states. “... The overall experience builds a strong foundation and many young women who have held the title of Miss Rodeo Missouri credit the program with successes they achieved later in life.”
Heppe — like those who came before her — represents her rodeo, association and region for approximately 12 months.
Requirements for participating in a rodeo pageant are possessing skills in western-style horse riding, public speaking, rodeo knowledge, appearance and personality.
She will represent her royal title at various rodeos, public events, parades, school events, charity events and radio and television interviews.
Heppe detailed her preparation for the Rodeo Queen pageant.
“The process was very vigorous. I started a month in advance, created a nine-plus page study guide and created a Quizlet,” Heppe said. “During the pageant, I had to take a written test over rodeo knowledge, the history of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, go into multiple interviews over personality and horsemanship, complete a horsemanship pattern on horseback, modeling and participate in a fashion show and lunch with the judges.”
Heppe noted rodeo pageants are different from traditional pageants because participants must have knowledge about the rodeo.
Heppe has participated in other pageants, as she won the title of 2019 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Queen in July.
Her journey doesn’t stop there. Heppe said she plans to participate in the Miss Rodeo America in December 2020.
Outside of the title of queen, Heppe also earned several prizes.
“From winning Miss Missouri, I have won a saddle, numerous horse-related prizes, chaps, a trophy buckle, multiple jewelry sets and a traveling crown that is passed on from queen to queen,” Heppe said.
Once her reign as Miss Rodeo Queen Missouri is over, Heppe said she has thought about entering more traditional pageants.
Besides her love for the sport, Heppe said she is inspired by someone special in her life.
“Personally, I look up to my mother. She was not in the pageant industry but she passed away when I was 12,” Heppe said. “If it wasn’t for her love for horses, then I wouldn’t be holding this title today. This is something she and I had always wanted, so I am blessed to say that I am living that dream today.”
