All hail the queen: SEMO student wins Miss Rodeo Missouri title

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.

Southeast Missouri State University student Rebecca Heppe, who hails from Sikeston, Missouri, recently won the title of Miss Rodeo Missouri 2020.

The pageant was held Sept. 26 through 28 in Kansas City, and coronation was held at a performance of the American Royal Pro Rodeo. During the pageant, Rebecca won the following categories: written test, personality and horsemanship.

According to www.missrodeomo.com, Miss Rodeo Missouri is “a young woman with a passion for the sport of rodeo and the rich western heritage of its origins.”

“The Miss Rodeo Missouri Pageant strives to elevate young women by promoting education and fostering a strong sense of empowerment,” the website states. “... The overall experience builds a strong foundation and many young women who have held the title of Miss Rodeo Missouri credit the program with successes they achieved later in life.”

Heppe — like those who came before her ­— represents her rodeo, association and region for approximately 12 months.

Requirements for participating in a rodeo pageant are possessing skills in western-style horse riding, public speaking, rodeo knowledge, appearance and personality.

She will represent her royal title at various rodeos, public events, parades, school events, charity events and radio and television interviews.