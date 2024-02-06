All-Greek ceremony recognizes Greek Week 2022

Students in Greek Life at SEMO gathered Sunday, April 10, in Academic Hall to celebrate the end of Greek Week in a traditional all-Greek chapter meeting. Greek Week took place from April 3 through 10.

In this event, SEMO's Greek Life students were recognized for their work during Greek Week and the overall year's accomplishments.

During Greek Week, the Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters give back to the community. Each pairing had a local nonprofit organization they helped donate to by raising money.â€‹â€‹ Every pairing altogether donated more than 10,000 items to Redhawk Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau. Along with helping the community, all the chapters came together for activities aimed towards making the Greek Life family stronger.

This year, Director of Greek Week Committee Haley Taylor and Co-Director Nic Feltz helped lead Greek Week.

"We are so proud of everyone who helped make this year's Greek Week one to remember. It's been three years since having a normal Greek Week, and this one is so special. You helped give back to the community and made many memories with each other. You all should be proud of yourselves," Feltz said during the ceremony.

Raegan Thompson, member of the Greek Week committee, presented the winners for this year's Greek Week, Alpha Chi Omega and Phi Delta Theta. They represented Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri, a volunteer-driven children's wish-granting organization.