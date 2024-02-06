All-Greek ceremony recognizes Greek Week 2022

Students in Greek Life at SEMO gathered Sunday, April 10, in Academic Hall to celebrate the end of Greek Week in a traditional all-Greek chapter meeting. Greek Week took place from April 3 through 10.
In this event, SEMO's Greek Life students were recognized for their work during Greek Week and the overall year's accomplishments.
During Greek Week, the Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters give back to the community. Each pairing had a local nonprofit organization they helped donate to by raising money.â€‹â€‹ Every pairing altogether donated more than 10,000 items to Redhawk Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau. Along with helping the community, all the chapters came together for activities aimed towards making the Greek Life family stronger.
This year, Director of Greek Week Committee Haley Taylor and Co-Director Nic Feltz helped lead Greek Week.
"We are so proud of everyone who helped make this year's Greek Week one to remember. It's been three years since having a normal Greek Week, and this one is so special. You helped give back to the community and made many memories with each other. You all should be proud of yourselves," Feltz said during the ceremony.
Raegan Thompson, member of the Greek Week committee, presented the winners for this year's Greek Week, Alpha Chi Omega and Phi Delta Theta. They represented Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri, a volunteer-driven children's wish-granting organization.
Next, Order of Omega President Kate Appleman presented the Order of Omega Awards that recognizes fraternity men and women who have attained a high standard of leadership in interfraternity and panhellenic activities. The Greek Week blood drive also took place this year, which collected more than 800 units of blood to help support hospitals in the region. Michelle Johnson, the American Red Cross account manager, presented Appleman, president of the Red Cross Club at SEMO, with the American Red Cross 2022 Volunteer Service Award and the Hero Award.
Johnson also recognized Evan Armstrong, member of Sigma Nu, for the American Red Cross Hero Award. Haley Taylor and Nic Feltz were presented with medals to thank them for their help during the Spring 2022 Blood Drive/Greek Week Blood Drive. Phi Delta Theta won the traveling trophy for the highest percentage of their chapter donating blood at the blood drive.
"Lastly, I want to thank Kate Appleman for helping with the Red Cross and going out of her way to get people to help donate blood. With help from everyone, we were able to donate 871 units of blood this year," Johnson said.
Associate Vice President for Student Life Bruce Skinner gave out the Five-Star Awards toward the end of the ceremony. The Five-Star program focuses on the actions chapters take and the structure they have in place to support their organization. Each chapter submits materials from throughout the year, and a professional SEMO staff member or invited professional who has experience in Greek Life or with student organizations reviews the materials and chooses honorees for the awards.
"I am so proud of you all. Not just because of what you all did this week, but because all of you make Greek Life at SEMO possible. I love Greek Life here because it's run by students at Southeast, not faculty, and that's an accomplishment for all of you sitting here today," Skinner said.
Greek Week 2023 is already in the works for next year. Any student at SEMO wanting to get involved with a chapter can go to the Southeast website for more information.
