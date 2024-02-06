All county court proceedings move to new location in Jackson

Today, all trials held at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will be moved to the new courthouse across the street. The old location will no longer be in use, Circuit Court Division III Judge Frank Miller said.

Miller said the biggest improvement in the new courthouse is the addition of better security to protect all individuals who enter the courthouse. The old location did not have any security measures at any of the four entrances, he said, while the new building uses a swipe-card system. Inmates were also formerly transported by foot from the jail to the courthouse by the sidewalk outside connecting the two, he said, which may have allowed contraband to be given to the inmates. At the new courthouse, inmates will travel to courtrooms via a tunnel and will await trial in holding rooms.

Technology in court was also a large factor in the move, Miller said. In the old location, technology devices would often have to be moved from room to room. The new courthouse has screens available in courtrooms to more easily display media, Miller said.

While the old courthouse only had three courtrooms — two larger rooms on the upper floor and a smaller one in the basement — Miller said the new location will have six. With so few courtrooms in the old building, he said scheduling conflicts often caused a headache, so the expansion of court space is definitely a welcome addition. Where the old courthouse was also lacking an assembly room, the new structure has a large area for juries to assemble for multiple trials, Miller said.