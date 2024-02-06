In those groggy days between Christmas and New Year's, while some hit the movie theatre and others hit the snooze button, many area hoops fans turn to a local tradition for a thrill to cap off the holiday season: the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

Last week's contest marked the tournament's 75th year and as such now draws a variety of fans, old and young, to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The tournament pits teams from around the area against one another but much of the annual energy comes from the teams' eager fan bases.

Every year, many teams have cheer squads to accompany them during games. And most years, the cheerleaders have fans of their own like Molly Thompson and Ava Sherman. The 6-year-olds dressed in miniature versions of the Advance Hornets cheer outfits and jumped at the opportunity to meet and take selfies with their idols like 17-year-old Alyssa Miles.

For some pre-teen sports nuts like Rowan Roberts, Keaton Goodale and Jack Heuring, the tournament provided an opportunity to scream their heads off in support for the Oran Eagles.

But much of the serious and organized cheering came from the student sections, often in elaborate costume. Some stick with the tried-and-true pep themes; Jackson, for example, went with their customary tiger-hunt khakis and pith helmets when the Indians met the Cape Central Tigers.

Savannah Sides, left, pokes a bow design on a festive blazer worn by Ben Honza in the Cape Central student section during the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament Dec. 28. TYLER GRAEF

But then again, it is a Christmas tournament. And every year, students avail themselves of the opportunity to break out their most hideous Christmas novelty garb, whether it be snowflake jammies, Santa furs or blazers patterned to look like wrapping paper.

Some superfans, like 6-year-old Emory Bandermann, donned custom outfits.

"Number 11 on the court," her shirt said. "Number 1 in my heart."