'Alice in Wonderland' performance coming to Cape Girardeau

Fans of “Alice in Wonderland” will be able to see the story in a new light next month at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.
Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce an aerial musical adaptation of the classic for three performances — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23.
The production blends aerial acrobatics, circus performances and musical theater, inspired by the 1951 animated film “Alice in Wonderland”.
The group drew inspiration from the acclaimed touring production of “The Nutcracker” by the Moscow Ballet, and the show boasts an ensemble of 20 professional performers from around the globe, according to a news release. Additionally, 26 local young talents, aged 6 to 17, hailing from Cape Girardeau’s The Edge Aerial Arts Youth Performance Track and Encore Dance Academy, will perform in the production.
Tickets are available for purchase at the River Campus box office, by mail or online at www.semo.edu/river-campus-events/special-events.html.
