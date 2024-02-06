All sections
March 22, 2024
'Alice in Wonderland' coming to River Campus
Cape Specialty Entertainment will be putting on an aerial/circus/musical theater version of "Alice in Wonderland". There will be three performances, one at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and the others at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The performances will be held at the Southeast Missouri River Campus...
Cape Specialty Entertainment will be putting on an aerial/circus/musical theater version of "Alice in Wonderland". There will be three performances, one at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and the others at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The performances will be held at the Southeast Missouri River Campus. "'Alice in Wonderland' was a really good choice because it has so many different characters that we were able to get a big cast and create the storyline with the bigger cast. Instead of it being just very select people all the time, so it is a nice way to get a bunch of people in and have them doing more than just one part or performance," said Lauren Kay Jones, owner of Cape Specialty Entertainment. More photos are in a gallery at www.semissourian.com

