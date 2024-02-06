Algae causing problems at Capaha Park pond

"When we redid the pond, we disturbed the soil," Horrell said. "What's happened is that we released a bunch of nutrients, which is creating the algae situation we've had."

The City of Cape Girardeau has spent millions to improve the pond and its surroundings at the park. That included $2 million for dredging the pond of up to 10 feet of sediment in some places. The sediment changed the depth of the water, which was largely blamed for causing so much algae for the last decade or more. But it appears fixing one issue has created another.

Horrell said the department has fought the algae in a number of ways. In addition to the dredging, two aerators and a fountain were installed as part of the park improvements. Moving water is an algae deterrent. But as the summer temperatures rose, the algae returned, despite efforts to deter it. So much so, the growth has affected the fountain's functionality. Workers on Wednesday went out on a boat to clean the fountain's filter, which had been clogged by algae.

Park staff has been working on adding chemicals to the water to tamp down the algae, which worked to some effect, Horrell said, but just when he thought the algae was receding, it rebounded again.

Horrell said the staff will continue to battle the algae, but he believes there are reasons to think it won't be around forever. Once they can get the nutrient levels under control and stable, eventually the algae will die off. Exactly how long that will take is unknown.

"The MDC guy said they had the same problem in Cape County Park," Horrell said. "They had issues with algae for about two years. This is probably something that we're going to be fighting for a little while."

Horrell said there is a type of dye that can be used to cool the water and limit the spread of the algae, but at this point, it's unknown how well it will work.

The algae will recede when temperatures cool this fall. Then the work will begin anew for the age-old algae problem at the Capaha pond.