Alert driver's tip led to capture of police killing suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man charged in the shooting death of a western Missouri police officer was arrested after an alert driver provided a tip the fugitive was wandering within miles of where the killing took place, a law-enforcement official said.

The driver reported seeing Ian McCarthy walking along a state highway near Bucksaw Marina, just east of Clinton, and he was arrested without incident late Tuesday, Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said at a news conference later that night.

The arrest ended a two-day manhunt that began after 37-year-old Clinton police officer Gary Michael was shot to death during a traffic stop Sunday night in Clinton, about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Michael and McCarthy had exchanged gunfire before the officer died and the driver fled. Lowe said McCarthy, 39, was suffering from a gunshot wound when a patrol trooper arrested him. Lowe said the wound "wasn't serious" and probably was from his confrontation with McCarthy.

Lowe declined to comment on whether McCarthy had offered in insight on a possible motive when he was questioned after his arrest.

McCarthy was taken to a Kansas City-area hospital for treatment and then was taken into custody at the Henry County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Online court records as of Wednesday do not show whether McCarthy has an attorney.

"We're just extremely thankful to the citizens of Henry County and citizens of Clinton that continued to give us tips and information. Without that, we may still be looking for him," Lowe said.

McCarthy was not armed when he was arrested. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Lowe said, investigators had not found the weapon used in Michael's shooting.

Investigators on Wednesday still were trying to retrace McCarthy's whereabouts during his two days on the run and determine whether he had any help eluding authorities, Lowe said.

As the investigation continues, attention turned to honoring Michael, who was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Clinton.