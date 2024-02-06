All sections
NewsMay 17, 2022
ALDI wins OK for signs at future Jackson store: waterworks issue placed on August ballot
The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care. The planned site is currently vacant and is zoned C-2 general commercial by the municipality...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A special-use permit was granted Monday by the Jackson Board of Aldermen to allow the installation of two oversized signs at the projected future site of ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. Aldermen were provided with this graphic representation showing where the placards will be installed once the facility is built. Cape Girardeau County approved ALDI's structural plan in mid-February. No timeline has been publicly released for construction.
A special-use permit was granted Monday by the Jackson Board of Aldermen to allow the installation of two oversized signs at the projected future site of ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. Aldermen were provided with this graphic representation showing where the placards will be installed once the facility is built. Cape Girardeau County approved ALDI's structural plan in mid-February. No timeline has been publicly released for construction.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care.

The planned site is currently vacant and is zoned C-2 general commercial by the municipality.

The signs, 7-feet, 11-inches wide and 9-feet, 5-inches tall, are set for the Jackson venue, which is slated to become the latest of 87 ALDI locations in Missouri. Other ALDI locations in the area are in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

ALDI corporate, according to its website, said the store chain — currently America's fourth largest grocery retailer — has more than 2,100 outlets in 38 states, with a plan to open 150 more in the U.S. by the end of 2022.

According to a 2014 article found on jobitorial.com, ALDI acquired a reputation for starting its employees out at a pay rate significantly higher than the minimum wage.

ALDI, established in 1946 by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in their native Germany, opened its first American store in 1976 in Iowa.

ALDI Inc. plans to build a grocery store on this vacant plot of land, seen Feb. 22 at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. On Monday, city aldermen voted to approve a special use permit to permit Aldi to put up two 75-square-foot signs at the location, situated in a C-2 general commercial district. The land is adjacent to Alliance Bank.
ALDI Inc. plans to build a grocery store on this vacant plot of land, seen Feb. 22 at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. On Monday, city aldermen voted to approve a special use permit to permit Aldi to put up two 75-square-foot signs at the location, situated in a C-2 general commercial district. The land is adjacent to Alliance Bank.

Referendum

Aldermen also voted to place a plebiscite on the Aug. 2 ballot asking city voters for approval to issue $10.1 million in combined waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds.

Municipal officials want the bonds, according to language contained in aldermanic packets, for "the purpose of acquiring, constructing, extending and improving the combined waterworks and sewerage system of the city."

