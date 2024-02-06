The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care.

The planned site is currently vacant and is zoned C-2 general commercial by the municipality.

The signs, 7-feet, 11-inches wide and 9-feet, 5-inches tall, are set for the Jackson venue, which is slated to become the latest of 87 ALDI locations in Missouri. Other ALDI locations in the area are in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

ALDI corporate, according to its website, said the store chain — currently America's fourth largest grocery retailer — has more than 2,100 outlets in 38 states, with a plan to open 150 more in the U.S. by the end of 2022.

According to a 2014 article found on jobitorial.com, ALDI acquired a reputation for starting its employees out at a pay rate significantly higher than the minimum wage.