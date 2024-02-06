ALDI preparing for site prep work in Jackson

A long-awaited retail development is about to come to fruition as ALDI is expected to begin site development work for a new Jackson grocery next week at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., adjacent to Alliance Bank.

Surveyors from Cole & Associates in St. Louis spent Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, marking off the building footprint for the planned 21,682-square-foot store.

"It's a six-month job and we're anticipating completion in mid-to-late September," said Steve Ward, job site superintendent with the project's general contractor, Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri.

Ward estimated as many as 10 subcontractors will be involved in construction, noting ALDI will have its own dedicated entrance off East Jackson to accommodate shoppers.

"We had a consultant firm in the last few years evaluating our retail sales and its work showed 50% of the food sales from Jackson residents go outside of our city," Mayor Dwain Hahs said Tuesday.

Cody Shriver, left, and Mike Sansoucie, surveyors with St. Louis-based Cole & Associates, are seen Tuesday, March 21, on the site of the planned new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. An official with general contractor Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri, said site preparation will begin next week, weather permitting. Jeff Long