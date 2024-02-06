All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 22, 2023

ALDI preparing for site prep work in Jackson

A long-awaited retail development is about to come to fruition as ALDI is expected to begin site development work for a new Jackson grocery next week at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., adjacent to Alliance Bank. Surveyors from Cole & Associates in St. Louis spent Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, marking off the building footprint for the planned 21,682-square-foot store...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A representation of an ALDI grocery store is seen in this photo supplied by ALDI Corporate. Site preparation work is expected to begin next week to build a company outlet at 2502 E, Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Completion is expected by early fall 2023.
A representation of an ALDI grocery store is seen in this photo supplied by ALDI Corporate. Site preparation work is expected to begin next week to build a company outlet at 2502 E, Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Completion is expected by early fall 2023.submitted

A long-awaited retail development is about to come to fruition as ALDI is expected to begin site development work for a new Jackson grocery next week at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., adjacent to Alliance Bank.

Surveyors from Cole & Associates in St. Louis spent Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, marking off the building footprint for the planned 21,682-square-foot store.

"It's a six-month job and we're anticipating completion in mid-to-late September," said Steve Ward, job site superintendent with the project's general contractor, Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri.

Ward estimated as many as 10 subcontractors will be involved in construction, noting ALDI will have its own dedicated entrance off East Jackson to accommodate shoppers.

"We had a consultant firm in the last few years evaluating our retail sales and its work showed 50% of the food sales from Jackson residents go outside of our city," Mayor Dwain Hahs said Tuesday.

Cody Shriver, left, and Mike Sansoucie, surveyors with St. Louis-based Cole & Associates, are seen Tuesday, March 21, on the site of the planned new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. An official with general contractor Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri, said site preparation will begin next week, weather permitting.
Cody Shriver, left, and Mike Sansoucie, surveyors with St. Louis-based Cole & Associates, are seen Tuesday, March 21, on the site of the planned new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. An official with general contractor Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri, said site preparation will begin next week, weather permitting.Jeff Long
Cody Shriver, left, and Mike Sansoucie, surveyors with St. Louis-based Cole & Associates, are seen Tuesday, March 21, on the site of the planned new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. An official with general contractor Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri, said site preparation will begin next week, weather permitting.
Cody Shriver, left, and Mike Sansoucie, surveyors with St. Louis-based Cole & Associates, are seen Tuesday, March 21, on the site of the planned new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. An official with general contractor Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri, said site preparation will begin next week, weather permitting.Jeff Long
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"By having another opportunity for capturing food sales, (ALDI) will help (increase) our retail sales revenue and the generation of additional tax monies to support our police and fire departments, plus help fix our roads and everything else."

"We are always excited when a brand name retailer comes to Jackson," Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau said.

"Jackson residents have been looking forward to (ALDI) for awhile and we are excited to welcome them."

Timeline

  • More than a year ago, Feb. 17, 2022, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center approved ALDI's structural plan for the Jackson location.
  • On May 16, Jackson's Board of Aldermen OK'd a six-month special-use permit to allow signs, 7-feet, 11-inches wide and 9-feet, 5-inches tall, to be installed on either side of the ALDI building.
  • On Feb. 6, aldermen voted to extend the signage timeline until July 31.
  • Site work is expected to start Monday, March 27.
  • Completion and occupancy is anticipated before the end of September.

About ALDI

  • ALDI, which is commonly spelled in all capital letters, was established in 1946 by Karl and Theo Albrecht in their native Germany. The brothers opened their first American store in 1976 in Iowa.
  • ALDI is America's third-largest grocery chain, behind Walmart and Kroger, according to www.retailbrew.com.
  • ALDI corporate, according to its website, said the store chain has more than 2,100 outlets in 38 states, with 95 existing stores in Missouri -- including Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri.
  • According to a 2014 article found on www.jobitorial.com, ALDI acquired a reputation for starting its employees out at a pay rate significantly higher than the minimum wage. Missouri's minimum in 2023 is $12 per hour.
  • ALDI is a truncated version of two German words: Albrecht-Diskont. In English, it means "Albrecht discount," according to www.mentalfloss.com.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and ...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy