ALDI preparing for site prep work in Jackson

A long-awaited retail development is about to come to fruition as ALDI is expected to begin site development work for a new Jackson grocery next week at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., adjacent to Alliance Bank.
Surveyors from Cole & Associates in St. Louis spent Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, marking off the building footprint for the planned 21,682-square-foot store.
"It's a six-month job and we're anticipating completion in mid-to-late September," said Steve Ward, job site superintendent with the project's general contractor, Knoebel Construction of Chesterfield, Missouri.
Ward estimated as many as 10 subcontractors will be involved in construction, noting ALDI will have its own dedicated entrance off East Jackson to accommodate shoppers.
"We had a consultant firm in the last few years evaluating our retail sales and its work showed 50% of the food sales from Jackson residents go outside of our city," Mayor Dwain Hahs said Tuesday.
"By having another opportunity for capturing food sales, (ALDI) will help (increase) our retail sales revenue and the generation of additional tax monies to support our police and fire departments, plus help fix our roads and everything else."
"We are always excited when a brand name retailer comes to Jackson," Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau said.
"Jackson residents have been looking forward to (ALDI) for awhile and we are excited to welcome them."
