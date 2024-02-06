All sections
NewsAugust 24, 2017
Aldi preparing for major renovations
Aldi’s Cape Girardeau location will close for renovations in October but will reopen mid-November with expanded offerings. “The new look of our store will deliver on our customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items,” O’Fallon division vice president for Aldi Rob Jeffries said in an email. “Including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections.”...
Tyler Graef
The Aldi store is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
The Aldi store is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Aldi’s Cape Girardeau location will close for renovations in October but will reopen mid-November with expanded offerings.

“The new look of our store will deliver on our customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items,” O’Fallon division vice president for Aldi Rob Jeffries said in an email. “Including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections.”

The renovations are already underway as crews take up pavement and work on the walls on the west side of the store at 2145 Independence St. The remodel is intended to give the store a modern design, Jeffries said.

The finished store, he said, will feature “open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials, such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.”

The store is open but will close Oct. 11 and reopen in mid-November with a grand-reopening event, Jeffries said.

More details about that event will be released at a later date, he said.

“We can’t wait to bring the new look of Aldi to shoppers who know and love us in Cape Girardeau, plus new fans, as we make more room for a larger selection of fresh products,” he said. “Plus customer favorites like organics, gluten-free foods and premium baby items.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

2145 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

