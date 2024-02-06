Aldi preparing for major renovations

Aldi’s Cape Girardeau location will close for renovations in October but will reopen mid-November with expanded offerings.

“The new look of our store will deliver on our customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items,” O’Fallon division vice president for Aldi Rob Jeffries said in an email. “Including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections.”

The renovations are already underway as crews take up pavement and work on the walls on the west side of the store at 2145 Independence St. The remodel is intended to give the store a modern design, Jeffries said.

The finished store, he said, will feature “open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials, such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.”

The store is open but will close Oct. 11 and reopen in mid-November with a grand-reopening event, Jeffries said.