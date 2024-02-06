ALDI in Jackson given more time for signage by city

Jackson city officials this week voted to extend the time limit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for a planned grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd.

On May 16, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit that was set to expire in six months to commence work on the signage.

At its Monday, Feb. 6, regular meeting, aldermen voted to extend the timeline for ALDI to start work on installing the square logo placards — which are to be installed on either side of the estimated 21,682-square-foot store, next door to Alliance Bank.

ALDI now has until Monday, July 31, to start construction work on the signage under provisions of the aldermanic ordinance.

A special-use permit is needed, according to former city building and planning manager Janet Sanders, now Jackson's Public Works director, because the signs exceed the 50-square-foot signage size limit set by city ordinance.