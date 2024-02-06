Aldermen discuss annexing subdivision north of Jackson

The potential annexation of a sizable subdivision just north of Jackson’s city limits was a major discussion topic at Monday night’s meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

Annexation of the Savers Farm subdivision just south of Clover Hill Road would allow access and development of two parcels of land just north of Bent Creek Golf Course, which are within the city limits but have no access to city streets. Annexation of the Savers Farm development would provide that access via existing streets and utilities in the subdivision, which are now privately maintained.

Of the two undeveloped parcels of property is a 45.25 acre tract — 42 of which are within the current city limits, owned by Randy Drum and his brother-in-law, Steve Curtis of Mexico, Missouri. The second parcel is approximately 27.5 acres and is owned by Rob and Mike Litzelfelner.

Development of both properties would require either their deannexation or the annexation of the adjoining Savers Farm subdivision, thereby allowing the Litzelfelner and Drum/Curtis tracts to be connected by city streets, utilities and services such as street maintenance, trash collection and police and fire protection.

“We’ve been working on this for quite a while,” according to Jackson building and planning manager Janet Sanders, who said she and her staff have met several times on the subject and have “wrangled” with several issues, including whether the city should accept, as part of an annexation plan, privately-developed streets and utilities in the Savers Farm subdivision for city maintenance.

It was noted at the meeting Brandon Williams, the Savers Farm developer, ended one of the subdivison’s main streets, Fraser Ridge, at the Jackson city limit, apparently in anticipation of connecting it to future development within the city limits.