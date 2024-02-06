All sections
NewsOctober 16, 2018

Aldermen discuss abandonment of East Jefferson to Immaculate Conception; table vote to next month

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A section of East Jefferson Street that runs between Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, left, and the Catholic elementary school is seen April 17 in Jackson. The church is seeking permanent closure of the section.
A section of East Jefferson Street that runs between Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, left, and the Catholic elementary school is seen April 17 in Jackson. The church is seeking permanent closure of the section.Southeast Missourian file

Discussion on abandonment of East Jefferson Street between Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School, setting of public hearings and contract extensions were among items on the agenda for Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.

A contract between the city and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau to abandon East Jefferson Street between South Hope and South Ohio streets was tabled until the Nov. 5 meeting, pending discussion of concerns by board members.

In the study session, Deacon Al Stoverink with Immaculate Conception Church came forward to answer questions by the aldermen.

Stoverink, a former assistant city manager in Cape Girardeau, said the original impetus for the request for abandonment was the plan to build a new church building, ï¿½to create a complete campus well situated for our needs,ï¿½ including growing membership and providing ample, safe parking for parishioners.

Stoverink said the parking situation is not safe as it stands, as Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking and the elementary school are across Jefferson Street from the church, and congestion from U.S. 61/South Hope Street creates a serious safety issue.

That coupled with the plans for a new church necessitated the request to vacate part of Jefferson Street, Stoverink said, even before the new church has been designed.

Fundraising for the planned church construction cannot begin until next year, per diocese rules, he added, noting it is likely construction would not begin until at least a year of fundraising had occurred, and approximately another year for the building design phase.

Alderman David Reiminger said he personally did not think the city should vacate streets for expansion, especially in light of the potential for setting a precedent.

Alderwoman Wanda Young asked whether other solutions had been considered, including moving the pedestrian crosswalk, moving the ADA spaces from across the street to the parking lot to the north of the church, or whether people could be dropped off at the entrance rather than having to cross the street.

Stoverink said the safety issues persist, and the opportunity to correct problems with ADA-accessible parking would be present when the new church is being built, ï¿½but in the meantime, it is a significant safety issue.ï¿½

Alderman Larry Cunningham asked about the church's immediate plans regarding the street closure, as in the past, when the city has vacated streets, the closure had occurred closer to the time of construction.

Stoverink said the building committee would be open to discussing any ideas or preferences of the board. ï¿½If the council feels a later time would be better, we're open to working with you to make this work for everybody if we possibly can,ï¿½ Stoverink said.

In the meantime, he said, the safety issue remains.

Mayor Dwain Hahs noted the public hearing on the street abandonment issue had no opposition, and the traffic consultant had reviewed the traffic pattern near the potential closure and seen no potential issues.

The aldermen will vote on a contract with the diocese for the street abandonment at the Nov. 5 regular meeting.

Other action

  • The East Main Street median break project has hit a snag: approximately 1,100 cubic yards of solid rock discovered during construction, according to an Oct. 9 memo to city engineer Clint Brown. Fronabarger Concreters, general contractor for the project, agreed to remove the rock at a reduced rate, because of the volume involved, leading to a $55,000 change order for the mass rock removal.

Additional storm sewer work will cost $5,000, for a total of $60,000.

An additional 32 days to complete the project was also requested.

The change order and contract extension were approved unanimously.

  • Two public hearings were set for the Nov. 5 board meeting: a rezoning request at 1506 S. Farmington Road, Connection Point Church, from single-family residential and heavy industrial to simply general commercial; and a request for a special-use permit to allow a shipping container as long-term storage at 1210 Greenway Drive.
  • The board unanimously approved an extension under current terms to the contract with Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, withï¿½Mayor Hahsï¿½to serve as the city's representative for a one-year term beginning in January.
  • Hahs gave a proclamation declaring October the month of Operation Christmas Child in Jackson. The organization collects gift-filled shoeboxes and delivers them to children in need all over the world, and since 1993, more than 9 million boxes were collected in the United States, according to the proclamation.
  • The filing period for offices of mayor and for alderman of wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 will open at 8 a.m. Dec. 11, and close at 5 p.m. Jan. 15. The election will be held April 2.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

