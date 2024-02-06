Discussion on abandonment of East Jefferson Street between Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School, setting of public hearings and contract extensions were among items on the agenda for Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.

A contract between the city and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau to abandon East Jefferson Street between South Hope and South Ohio streets was tabled until the Nov. 5 meeting, pending discussion of concerns by board members.

In the study session, Deacon Al Stoverink with Immaculate Conception Church came forward to answer questions by the aldermen.

Stoverink, a former assistant city manager in Cape Girardeau, said the original impetus for the request for abandonment was the plan to build a new church building, ï¿½to create a complete campus well situated for our needs,ï¿½ including growing membership and providing ample, safe parking for parishioners.

Stoverink said the parking situation is not safe as it stands, as Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking and the elementary school are across Jefferson Street from the church, and congestion from U.S. 61/South Hope Street creates a serious safety issue.

That coupled with the plans for a new church necessitated the request to vacate part of Jefferson Street, Stoverink said, even before the new church has been designed.

Fundraising for the planned church construction cannot begin until next year, per diocese rules, he added, noting it is likely construction would not begin until at least a year of fundraising had occurred, and approximately another year for the building design phase.

Alderman David Reiminger said he personally did not think the city should vacate streets for expansion, especially in light of the potential for setting a precedent.

Alderwoman Wanda Young asked whether other solutions had been considered, including moving the pedestrian crosswalk, moving the ADA spaces from across the street to the parking lot to the north of the church, or whether people could be dropped off at the entrance rather than having to cross the street.

Stoverink said the safety issues persist, and the opportunity to correct problems with ADA-accessible parking would be present when the new church is being built, ï¿½but in the meantime, it is a significant safety issue.ï¿½

Alderman Larry Cunningham asked about the church's immediate plans regarding the street closure, as in the past, when the city has vacated streets, the closure had occurred closer to the time of construction.