Albert Lowes remembered as a legendary litigator

Cape Girardeau attorney Albert C. Lowes, described by friends and colleagues as a tenacious, cigar-smoking jurist whose gruff exterior cloaked a heart of gold, died Monday night at a long-term care facility in Cape Girardeau.

A resident of Jackson, Lowes had recently been hospitalized in St. Louis before transferring to the Cape Girardeau nursing facility last week for rehabilitation. He was 87 years old.

“Albert was a lawyer in a time when we had monumental litigators in Southeast Missouri,” said Jackson attorney Tom Ludwig. “You had people like Don Thomasson, Don Dickerson, Jim Spain and other tremendous lawyers, Albert was one of those pillars.”

Ludwig was a recent law school graduate when he joined Lowes’ law practice in 1977.

“From the first day I met him, I learned things at a phenomenal rate,” he said. “I learned more sitting beside him in trials than I learned in three years of law school. It was like drinking out of a fire hose.”

Ludwig said he could “talk for hours” about Lowes. “He was a major influence on me,” he said. “He would tell me, ‘You get in there and stand up for your client, no matter what, and if you need me, I’ll come and bail you out.’”

Cape Girardeau attorney and former Mayor Albert M. Spradling III remembers his first encounter with Lowes in 1976 when they tried a civil case in Perry County.

“He was the first lawyer I ever tried a jury trial against,” he said. “And that’s when he gave me the nickname ‘3 A.M.’”, in reference to his first and middle initials.

Over the years, Spradling said he grew to admire Lowes for his character and work ethic.

“He was a one-of-a-kind person and would do anything for you if you asked for it,” he said.

“Albert was an excellent lawyer and a good friend,” Spradling continued. “I learned a lot from him just watching how prepared he always was; he would never be unprepared for any type of matter, whether it was a court appearance, a deposition or anything else.”

Lowes grew up on a farm just north of Oak Ridge. According to a 2001 feature about him published in the Southeast Missourian, he was guided by a motto for living his father gave him, his brother and two sisters: “Play hard, but work hard first.”

He joined the Marine Corps two weeks after graduating from high school in Perryville, Missouri, and by 1952 was in Korea working as a stenographer for a pair of two-star generals. He left the Marines after four years as a staff sergeant, convinced he should study law. According to the Missourian’s 2001 story about him, Lowes decided he could be a lawyer after watching attorneys in military court marshals.

“The way some of those fellows slop around, I figured I could do that,” he was quoted in the article.

Lowes graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a law degree in 1959 and came back to Cape Girardeau County to his law practice. It was at the University of Missouri where he met the former Peggy Watson. They were married in 1960. He retired in 2015 and she died in 2016, meaning both their marriage and his legal career lasted 56 years.