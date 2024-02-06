All sections
NewsApril 28, 2021

Alarming amount of false call-outs pushes Cape's new fee program

The City of Cape Girardeau is implementing a new program to reduce the number of false alarms the police and fire departments respond to. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the police and fire departments respond to thousands of false-alarm calls per year, including 2,300 in the past year alone. ...

Jc Reeves
Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were called out on 2,300 false alarms in the past year. The city has implemented a new false-alarm reduction<br>plan.Southeast Missourian file

The City of Cape Girardeau is implementing a new program to reduce the number of false alarms the police and fire departments respond to.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the police and fire departments respond to thousands of false-alarm calls per year, including 2,300 in the past year alone. In order to combat the false alarms, the city is requiring any business or residence equipped with an alarm system dispatching emergency personnel to their location to register alarms within five days of installation.

"These false alarm responses are a considerable drain on manpower and drastically divert resources away from responding to legitimate calls for service and emergency situations," the release stated.

Cost to register is $25, and an additional $25 late fee may apply if not registered within 30 days. An annual fee of $25 must also be paid.

In accordance with a newly-drafted municipal ordinance, alarm owners will be held accountable for making sure their alarms are functioning properly. Multiple false-alarm violations will result in fees, however, a structured appeals process is available to alarm holders who are fined.

Alarm owners may register alarms by visiting www.crywolfservices.com/capegirardeaumo or by calling (877) 665-2981.

False-alarm fees:

  • First alarm -- No Charge
  • Second alarm -- $50
  • Third alarm -- $75
  • Fourth alarm -- $100
  • Fifth alarm -- $150
  • Sixth alarm -- $200
  • Seventh alarm -- $250
  • Eighth alarm -- $300
  • Each additional false alarm -- $300.00
Local News
