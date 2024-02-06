All sections
NewsJune 25, 2021

Alabama man arrested after chase

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Alabama man Tuesday after a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 and through Perryville, Missouri. A news release from the Patrol said Jody Lee Cooley, 39, of Brownsboro, Alabama, eluded Perryville Police Department officers Tuesday. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Alabama man Tuesday after a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 and through Perryville, Missouri.

A news release from the Patrol said Jody Lee Cooley, 39, of Brownsboro, Alabama, eluded Perryville Police Department officers Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, a call from a resident on Route T indicated the suspect was at that person's home. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled in a blue SUV. The chase went through Perryville, south on the interstate and ended on Perry County Road 606, after authorities had flattened one of the suspect vehicle's tires with a "Stop-Stick."

The release said the chase included speeds of more than 100 mph.

Cooley was taken into custody and transferred to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, where he was charged with three felony counts of second-degree assault (special Victim, for driving his vehicle at the deputy's cars while fleeing) and one count of first-degree felony property damage, for ramming one of the patrol cars.

