Airport manager: Cape airport needs major upgrades, repairs

Itï¿½s not what is in the sky, but what is on the ground that worries Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy.

Loy said some of the airportï¿½s hangars are in bad shape and need to be torn down and replaced.

The airport also needs a new, larger maintenance shed. The existing facility is too small to store all of the equipment, he said.

On top of that, the airport control tower, built in 1975, has experienced some water leaks that should be addressed, and the terminal needs major rehabilitation, Loy said.

Federal funds could help pay for some of the improvements, but the city still would have to spend $4.1 million on such projects, he said.

A rusted and wood-rotted entrance to the corporate hangars is seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. KASSI JACKSON

City officials said a number of the airport improvement projects are listed in the cityï¿½s capital improvements plan over the next several years, although funding at this stage remains in doubt.

But Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said at a council meeting last week that ï¿½it looks like we need to do something with some of the facilities.ï¿½

He said, ï¿½Really, the two big elephants in the room are the airport and city hall.ï¿½

Both facilities need major improvements, he said.

The airport has 26 occupied, city-owned T-hangars and one occupied corporate hangar. In addition, about 20 tenants share space in the large, former Commander aircraft hangar, airport officials said.

The inside of the Commander hangar, where more than 20 planes are being stored because of a lack of functioning hangars, is seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport . KASSI JACKSON

The city took ownership of 18 T-hangars, referred to as the old Air Evac medical service hangars, in 2009.

Eight of the 18 hangars were built in the 1960s. The rest date back to the early 1980s, according to Loy.

Loy said many of the wood beams in the metal-sided ï¿½old pole barnï¿½ hangars are rotting away. Some of the hangar doors are in disrepair, he and other Cape Girardeau airport officials said.

Only six of the hangars are leased. The other 12 hangars are in such poor condition they cannot be leased, Loy said.

Katrina Amos, deputy airport manager, said, ï¿½We have a lot of structural issues.ï¿½

Wooden beams of the T-hangars are seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. KASSI JACKSON

Amos said minor improvements wonï¿½t fix it.

ï¿½It is like putting lipstick on a pig,ï¿½ she recently told the council.

Demolition and reconstruction of the hangars would cost an estimated $1.4 million, airport officials said.

Loy said the city would have to foot the cost because the Federal Aviation Administration wonï¿½t pay for the hangars.