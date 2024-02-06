All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 27, 2018
Airport manager: Cape airport needs major upgrades, repairs
Itï¿½s not what is in the sky, but what is on the ground that worries Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy. Loy said some of the airportï¿½s hangars are in bad shape and need to be torn down and replaced. The airport also needs a new, larger maintenance shed. The existing facility is too small to store all of the equipment, he said...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
A plane sits in a T-hangar on Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
A plane sits in a T-hangar on Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.KASSI JACKSON

Itï¿½s not what is in the sky, but what is on the ground that worries Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy.

Loy said some of the airportï¿½s hangars are in bad shape and need to be torn down and replaced.

The airport also needs a new, larger maintenance shed. The existing facility is too small to store all of the equipment, he said.

On top of that, the airport control tower, built in 1975, has experienced some water leaks that should be addressed, and the terminal needs major rehabilitation, Loy said.

Federal funds could help pay for some of the improvements, but the city still would have to spend $4.1 million on such projects, he said.

A rusted and wood-rotted entrance to the corporate hangars is seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
A rusted and wood-rotted entrance to the corporate hangars is seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.KASSI JACKSON

City officials said a number of the airport improvement projects are listed in the cityï¿½s capital improvements plan over the next several years, although funding at this stage remains in doubt.

But Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said at a council meeting last week that ï¿½it looks like we need to do something with some of the facilities.ï¿½

He said, ï¿½Really, the two big elephants in the room are the airport and city hall.ï¿½

Both facilities need major improvements, he said.

The airport has 26 occupied, city-owned T-hangars and one occupied corporate hangar. In addition, about 20 tenants share space in the large, former Commander aircraft hangar, airport officials said.

The inside of the Commander hangar, where more than 20 planes are being stored because of a lack of functioning hangars, is seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport .
The inside of the Commander hangar, where more than 20 planes are being stored because of a lack of functioning hangars, is seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport .KASSI JACKSON

The city took ownership of 18 T-hangars, referred to as the old Air Evac medical service hangars, in 2009.

Eight of the 18 hangars were built in the 1960s. The rest date back to the early 1980s, according to Loy.

Loy said many of the wood beams in the metal-sided ï¿½old pole barnï¿½ hangars are rotting away. Some of the hangar doors are in disrepair, he and other Cape Girardeau airport officials said.

Only six of the hangars are leased. The other 12 hangars are in such poor condition they cannot be leased, Loy said.

Katrina Amos, deputy airport manager, said, ï¿½We have a lot of structural issues.ï¿½

Wooden beams of the T-hangars are seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Wooden beams of the T-hangars are seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.KASSI JACKSON

Amos said minor improvements wonï¿½t fix it.

ï¿½It is like putting lipstick on a pig,ï¿½ she recently told the council.

Demolition and reconstruction of the hangars would cost an estimated $1.4 million, airport officials said.

Loy said the city would have to foot the cost because the Federal Aviation Administration wonï¿½t pay for the hangars.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In addition to addressing those hangars, airport officials have proposed building another 14 new T-hangars and an airport taxiway connection at a cost of $1 million.

Wooden beams of the T-hangars are seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Wooden beams of the T-hangars are seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.KASSI JACKSON

The airport also is saddled with three deteriorating corporate hangars that Loy called ï¿½eyesores.ï¿½

The hangars were built in 1975. But only one hangar now is operational.

Bi-fold doors on some of the hangars have been irreparably damaged, officials said. Much of the structureï¿½s metal exterior is badly rusted. Inside, walls and insulation have suffered significant water damage.

Demolition and reconstruction of the corporate hangars would cost the city about $600,000, airport officials estimated.

For now, the city is renting out space inside the former Commander building. But it is not ideal as airplanes are parked in front of other planes, requiring some planes to be moved out to get to others when their owners want to use them, Loy said.

Hangar doors of the T-hangar are seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Hangar doors of the T-hangar are seen Friday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.KASSI JACKSON

As for a new maintenance facility, it would cost an estimated $2.5 million to construct a 21,000-square-foot facility, he said.

The city, however, could seek federal funding to pay for a majority of the cost, he said.

The existing, 1,800-square-foot maintenance shed, built around 1980, has no direct access to the ï¿½air sideï¿½ of the airport, officials said.

Loy said it is barely large enough to house two pickup trucks.

ï¿½Over the years, we have gotten all this additional equipment, and we have no place to put it,ï¿½ he said.

Snow blades and other equipment are stored outside. Some equipment is stored in the Commander hangar.

The city also needs to fix the leaks in the air traffic control tower, airport officials said. The metal frame is showing deterioration in places.

Loy said the city would need to spend an estimated $50,000 to address the tower problems.

Cape Girardeauï¿½s airport terminal, built in the early 1960s, was remodeled in 1992. But the terminal needs some major upgrades dealing with everything from the heating and cooling system to bathrooms, airport officials said. Roof repairs and flooring also need to be addressed, they said.

In the past five years, the city has spent more than $54,000 on heating and cooling repairs, Loy said.

Rehabbing the terminal would cost an estimated $1 million, Loy said. Federal funding could pay for about 70 percent of the expense with the city picking up the remainder.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy