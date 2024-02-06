Airport manager Amos details coronavirus effects, looks to future

Katrina Amos has worked at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport since 2008 and became its manager in late January, following the 22-year tenure of now-retired Bruce Loy.

Amos, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, stepped into the job just before COVID-19 sunk its tentacles into every facet of life.

"Aviation is one of the hardest hit of all industries," said Amos, who said passenger volume -- what the government calls "enplanements" -- has dropped 70% to 90% since the spring.

The pandemic has had a chilling effect on flying the friendly skies.

In early March, the month when schools began to transition to virtual learning and when the terms mask-wearing and social distancing began to become household phrases, a devastating impact was noted on the city-operated airport once known as Harris Field.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos poses for a portrait near a jet Wednesday at the airport in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"We had 484 departures (in March)," said Amos, down from 909 from the same month in 2019, a 47% drop.

The following month was even more stark, as passenger volume dropped to almost nothing.

"We had just 51 departures in April (2020)," said Amos, who noted year-to-year the figure represented a nearly 95% decline from April 2019's 951 takeoffs.

The numbers are rebounding somewhat.

Monthly enplanements for July through September have flirted with the 400 mark.

September's mark of 368 departures is a 64% drop from the same month in 2019.

The Cape Girardeau airport, like other facilities worldwide, will be a long time recovering from the dampening effects of novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the Cape Girardeau City Council was advised by Cincinnati-based aviation consultant Nick Brown to buckle up for a rough ride.

"We expect it will take (the Cape Girardeau airport) two years to recover from the pandemic," Brown said.

Essential Air Service

In 1979, when the federal government deregulated the airline industry, Congress established Essential Air Service (EAS) to subsidize flights to the smallest U.S. airports.

EAS was meant to last only 10 years, but in 1996 was extended in perpetuity during the Clinton administration.

The thinking was that small airports do not have enough demand to maintain commercial service.