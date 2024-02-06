All sections
NewsMay 21, 2017
Airport briefly evacuated after control-tower fire
A fire in the control tower Saturday afternoon caused a brief evacuation the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Two airport employees were in the tower when a fire started in a panel box on the tower’s third floor, said Mark Starnes, battalion chief with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department...
Ben Matthews
The control tower returned to operation Saturday afternoon at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport after a fire broke out on the third floor of the tower.
The control tower returned to operation Saturday afternoon at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport after a fire broke out on the third floor of the tower.BEN MATTHEWS

A fire in the control tower Saturday afternoon caused a brief evacuation the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Two airport employees were in the tower when a fire started in a panel box on the tower’s third floor, said Mark Starnes, battalion chief with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Starnes said after containing the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher, the two employees in the tower evacuated.

No one was injured.

Because of a lightning strike the night before, the airport was running on back-up power from generators at the time of the fire, Starnes said.

Starnes said the fire was mostly extinguished when firefighters arrived. After containing the fire, the tower’s electricity temporarily was shut off for inspections.

The control tower was reopened later Saturday.

Calls to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Saturday afternoon for comment went unanswered.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

860 Limbaugh Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Contact the Newsroom
