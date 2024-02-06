Airport boardings taking off this summer

Although they haven't quite returned to pre-pandemic levels, monthly boardings at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are once again nearing the 1,000 passenger mark.

In fact, more people took off from Cape Girardeau in May and June (1,751) than during the first four months of 2021 (1,590) as the air travel industry continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting of Cape Girardeau's Airport Advisory Board on Tuesday, airport manager Katrina Amos reported 850 passengers boarded flights on SkyWest Airlines, doing business as United Express, from Cape Girardeau to Chicago in May. In June that number increased to 901.

That's not quite up to 2019's record-setting pace when monthly boardings routinely topped 1,000, but it's far better than the same months last year. In May 2020 just 88 passengers boarded outbound commercial flights out of Cape Girardeau and last June there were 177 boardings.

"We've been doing extremely well the last couple of months, both on the general aviation side and the airline side," Amos told the Advisory Board.

On Monday of this week, she said, there were 27 passengers on both of SkyWest's Chicago-bound flights. "And that's better than where we were prior to the pandemic. If we continue on this trajectory, we might hit 8,000 passengers this year."

That would exceed the projection of 7,400 boardings an aviation consultant suggested to airport board members in April before the uptick in passenger departures over the past two months. The airport set a record for boardings in 2019 with 11,777.

But based on travel trends before the pandemic, the airport's monthly boarding numbers will likely decline starting in August.