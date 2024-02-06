Airport boardings down 'drastically' due to coronavirus

Airports across the country — and around the world — are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as airlines cancel thousands of flights and millions of would-be passengers cancel travel plans.

The impact is not just at the nation’s busiest airports in places such as Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles, but also at smaller terminals such as the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where Katrina Amos, the airport manager, has seen passenger boardings drop to a fraction of what they were a few weeks ago.

“We’ve definitely been affected,” Amos said, “and its pretty much the same all over the country.”

The Cape Girardeau airport is serviced by Sky West Airlines, doing business as United Express, and has 12 flights a week to and from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

On Thursday the airline announced several adjustments to the arrival and departure times for those flights during April.

“This is due to everything going on with COVID-19,” Amos said, adding “the schedule is expected to return to normal in May.”

In 2019, an average of 225 passengers boarded United Express flights out of Cape Girardeau and the airport exceeded 10,000 boardings — 11,777 to be exact — for the first time in more than 20 years.

But last week, as more and more people canceled travel plans and the list of “no fly” destinations around the world grew longer, there were only 40 boardings, an average of just over three passengers per flight.

“Boardings have decreased drastically the last couple of weeks,” she said.

Passenger activity has diminished even more this week.

“We had seven (people) fly out Tuesday and zero passengers today,” she said Wednesday.