Airport board recommends sticking with SkyWest

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB) has voted unanimously in recommending SkyWest Airlines continue as the airport's essential air service (EAS) provider.

AAB's May 26 endorsement now goes to Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday for its consideration.

If city lawmakers concur, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) will make the final decision on what airline will service the airport.

Utah-based SkyWest, which operates 50-passenger CRJ-200 jets under the United Express brand, was awarded an initial agreement to serve the facility, located in northern Scott County, in 2017.

Multiple bids

SkyWest's bid was favored over another plan offered by St. Louis-based Air Choice One.

"SkyWest's proposal was to continue 12 weekly departing flights to Chicago's O'Hare Airport on a three-year contract," said airport manager Katrina Amos, who said if the USDOT gives the green light, SkyWest, currently operating on a two-year arrangement, will be the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's EAS provider through December 2024.

"SkyWest has offered (us) great service, has been reliable and dependable, and from Chicago, (a passenger) can go virtually anywhere in the U.S. and the world," Amos said.

"Air Choice One gave us a great proposal but with SkyWest we know we can get to 10,000 (annual) enplanements and that's huge for us," she said, noting in 2019, the airport had its best volume -- in excess of 11,000 passengers -- in more than two decades, with SkyWest as EAS carrier.