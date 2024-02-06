Airport Board reaches out to new carriers

Progress is being made on acquiring a new partnership with an airline for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City Council was told Monday.

Members of the airport's Advisory Board spoke during the Council's regular meeting on the process of replacing SkyWest, which has announced it will terminate its service at the airport within the next 90 days.

The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a holding order for SkyWest, not allowing the carrier to vacate until the Advisory Board has acquired a partnership with a different carrier.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said the board has reached out to four carriers to solicit their service, but did not provide the names.

"We want to make sure we have the right fit. We want to announce who they are, but we will provide more information as we go along," Amos said.