NewsMarch 22, 2022

Airport Board reaches out to new carriers

Progress is being made on acquiring a new partnership with an airline for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City Council was told Monday. Members of the airport's Advisory Board spoke during the Council's regular meeting on the process of replacing SkyWest, which has announced it will terminate its service at the airport within the next 90 days...

Beau Nations

Progress is being made on acquiring a new partnership with an airline for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City Council was told Monday.

Members of the airport's Advisory Board spoke during the Council's regular meeting on the process of replacing SkyWest, which has announced it will terminate its service at the airport within the next 90 days.

The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a holding order for SkyWest, not allowing the carrier to vacate until the Advisory Board has acquired a partnership with a different carrier.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said the board has reached out to four carriers to solicit their service, but did not provide the names.

"We want to make sure we have the right fit. We want to announce who they are, but we will provide more information as we go along," Amos said.

Amos also updated council members on the airport renovation project, which includes a new 18,300-square-foot passenger terminal, and said the Advisory Board is reviewing the design and once it is finalized she hopes to have bids out by May. The terminal project is funded by the city's capital improvements sales tax along with funding received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant.

The advisory board is also undertaking a rebranding project, including a new airport restaurant and logo, FLY-CGI. Jeff Rawson, director at rustmedia, which is working on the project, said the purpose of the rebranding is to bring the airport into the future, and the line between the two words represents individuals going from point A to point B. The rebranding team is looking at multiple different outlets for advertising Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Mayor Bob Fox asked whether the project would require further funding. Amos said since funds have already been allocated for recruitment of another airline, the rebranding project would not require more expenses.

"I feel confident that we have the resources necessary to put together a fully robust campaign so that we can get that FLY-CGI brand out there to everyone," Amos said.

Other business

  • The Council changed the zoning of 618 Bellevue St. from residential urban mixed density to neighborhood commercial district.
  • A public hearing regarding vacating a drainage easement at 150 Country Lane with the acceptance of a relocated drainage easement, which was confirmed.
