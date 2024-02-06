All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 2, 2022

Airport board meeting for new terminal proposal recommendation postponed

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board meeting — at which board members were set to vote to recommend a bid for the new terminal project to the Cape Girardeau City Council — was postponed. The meeting was originally supposed to take place Tuesday, Nov. 1...

Nathan English
A concept rendering of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
A concept rendering of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.Submitted

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board meeting — at which board members were set to vote to recommend a bid for the new terminal project to the Cape Girardeau City Council — was postponed. The meeting was originally supposed to take place Tuesday, Nov. 1

Airport manager Katrina Amos said in a text Tuesday that the scoring process for the proposals was taking longer because of the complexity of the pricing sheets and schedules. It was being completed by Amos, deputy city manager Molly Mehner, board chairman Richard Knote, as well as representatives from Burns and McDonnell — a consulting company helping with the project.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The airport manager said she hopes to have scoring finalized within the coming days. The recommendation process will either occur at the regularly scheduled board meeting — which takes place the second Tuesday of every month — or a special meeting prior to the second City Council meeting in November.

The new 20,000-square-foot terminal will be funded in part by the city's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money. Stipulations require the federal funding be spent by June 2024.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy