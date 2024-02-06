The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board meeting — at which board members were set to vote to recommend a bid for the new terminal project to the Cape Girardeau City Council — was postponed. The meeting was originally supposed to take place Tuesday, Nov. 1
Airport manager Katrina Amos said in a text Tuesday that the scoring process for the proposals was taking longer because of the complexity of the pricing sheets and schedules. It was being completed by Amos, deputy city manager Molly Mehner, board chairman Richard Knote, as well as representatives from Burns and McDonnell — a consulting company helping with the project.
The airport manager said she hopes to have scoring finalized within the coming days. The recommendation process will either occur at the regularly scheduled board meeting — which takes place the second Tuesday of every month — or a special meeting prior to the second City Council meeting in November.
The new 20,000-square-foot terminal will be funded in part by the city's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money. Stipulations require the federal funding be spent by June 2024.
