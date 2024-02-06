The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board meeting — at which board members were set to vote to recommend a bid for the new terminal project to the Cape Girardeau City Council — was postponed. The meeting was originally supposed to take place Tuesday, Nov. 1

Airport manager Katrina Amos said in a text Tuesday that the scoring process for the proposals was taking longer because of the complexity of the pricing sheets and schedules. It was being completed by Amos, deputy city manager Molly Mehner, board chairman Richard Knote, as well as representatives from Burns and McDonnell — a consulting company helping with the project.