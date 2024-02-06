Airport board again votes to switch carrier

Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members met for the second time in a week Friday, to go over a possible carrier service change in order to make an official recommendation for Monday's City Council meeting.

Board members ultimately voted unanimously to affirm their unanimous June 6 decision to recommend switching to Contour Aviation.

The decision was apparent from the outset of the meeting. While existing carrier SkyWest had met the noon proposal deadline Friday, numerous board members said their proposal was anything but firm.

"We can't do this based on 'mays,'" board member Jeff Brune said, referencing the word that he said was littered throughout SkyWest's proposal.

The proposal, despite being openly discussed in a public meeting, was not made public per SkyWest's wishes, according to airport manager Katrina Amos.