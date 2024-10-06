All sections
NewsOctober 8, 2024

Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member

Cape Girardeau Airport's new terminal grand opening drew 150 attendees. The advisory board welcomed Kent Ward as a new member.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s first flight to Chicago since transitioning from Nashville flights starts its journey down the runway Oct. 1.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s first flight to Chicago since transitioning from Nashville flights starts its journey down the runway Oct. 1.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com, file

The Airport Advisory Board reviewed its grand opening for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s new terminal and welcomed a new member to the committee Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager JoJo Stuart said around 150 people attended the grand opening of the new terminal. He said a few things on a “punch list” still need to be done to the facility.

Stuart said there were some issues with signage at the terminal, but KCI Construction is addressing it.

The board also welcomed a new member Kent Ward at the meeting. Ward was appointed to the board by the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Oct. 7.

Ward said through his work in the Cape Girardeau area he has seen how important the airport is for the area and the economy.

“I think it's awesome what's gone on here the last few years, I wanted to be a part of it to see if I could help out in any way,” Ward said at the meeting.

