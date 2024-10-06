The Airport Advisory Board reviewed its grand opening for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s new terminal and welcomed a new member to the committee Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager JoJo Stuart said around 150 people attended the grand opening of the new terminal. He said a few things on a “punch list” still need to be done to the facility.

Stuart said there were some issues with signage at the terminal, but KCI Construction is addressing it.