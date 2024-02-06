All sections
March 11, 2022

Airline to terminate services at Cape Airport

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received notice that the airport's air carrier intends to terminate services. SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide flights until the airport can secure a new airline carrier, according to a release from the City of Cape Girardeau...

Monica Obradovic


This story has been updated to include comment from SkyWest Airlines.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received notice that the airport's air carrier intends to terminate services.

SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide flights until the airport can secure a new airline carrier, according to a release from the City of Cape Girardeau.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said there should be no significant disruption to scheduled flight services. However, the current service from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport could end within 90 days.

In a statement to the Southeast Missourian, SkyWest communications staff said the airline “expects to discontinue service in Cape Girardeau beginning this summer.” Customers booked beyond the service date will be contacted to make alternate arrangements, according to the statement.

SkyWest attributed the service termination to “an ongoing pilot staffing imbalance across the industry.” Staff said the airline will remain flexible and adjust plans if the situation improves faster than expected.

On Friday, Amos said Cape Airport has received no timeline as to when SkyWest plans to vacate.

She said CGI received notice of SkyWest’s news on Wednesday.

"We were very disappointed by the announcement," Amos said. "We were hopeful we would get through the pandemic without impact to our service, but honestly, pilot and crew shortages have presented a lot of challenges that were simply difficult to overcome."

Utah-based SkyWest also intends to terminate services with 28 other communities nationwide, according to the city's release.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport had to adjust its flight schedule last month after SkyWest cited a shortage of staff.

Amos said the city will work closely with SkyWest and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to ensure a smooth transition to the next airline.

During a phone interview Thursday, Amos remained optimistic.

"We've been here before," Amos said. "In 2008, we had a similar scenario with Great Lakes when they decided to terminate service and we ended up with a great airline in Cape Air. I am positive we will be able to select another carrier that will continue the service our community and region has come to expect."

SkyWest was originally awarded an agreement with Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in 2017.

According to previous Southeast Missourian coverage, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board unanimously voted to keep SkyWest Airlines as the airport's essential air carrier in June.

Local News
