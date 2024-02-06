Airline to terminate services at Cape Airport

This story has been updated to include comment from SkyWest Airlines.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received notice that the airport's air carrier intends to terminate services.

SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide flights until the airport can secure a new airline carrier, according to a release from the City of Cape Girardeau.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said there should be no significant disruption to scheduled flight services. However, the current service from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport could end within 90 days.

In a statement to the Southeast Missourian, SkyWest communications staff said the airline “expects to discontinue service in Cape Girardeau beginning this summer.” Customers booked beyond the service date will be contacted to make alternate arrangements, according to the statement.

SkyWest attributed the service termination to “an ongoing pilot staffing imbalance across the industry.” Staff said the airline will remain flexible and adjust plans if the situation improves faster than expected.

On Friday, Amos said Cape Airport has received no timeline as to when SkyWest plans to vacate.

She said CGI received notice of SkyWest’s news on Wednesday.