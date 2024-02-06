Airbrush artist Malcolm McCrae imbeds history in art

With paint and an iPad at his side, entrepreneur and Milwaukee-born painter Malcolm McCrae is on the brink of creating in-depth, augmented reality projects using history as the backdrop atop his Spanish Street studio in Cape Girardeau.

When he moved from Milwaukee roughly 10 years ago, McCrae said he "couldn't really find any history here, specifically, African-American history."

So research began before any paint was airbrushed. That was his motivation.

"And as an artist, I'm always looking for ways to be inspired," he said.

From digging through Cape Girardeau's history, McCrae came across African-American historian Louise Duncan. He met with Duncan and recorded conversations with an end goal of somehow connecting pieces of history to artwork.

To reach the youth in the community, McCrae is set to use a mobile app intertwined with the latest augmented reality software. It will allow his creations to come alive with the press of a button.

McCrae has traveled the country, he said, working with youth. So in order to reach youth here, McCrae said it had to be done through a media-based structure.

His goal was to present history in video form. McCrae also wanted something to serve as a "digital, historical host" for educational purposes.

Alongside cinematographer Reggie A. Brown and in-between interviews with Duncan, St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau contacted McCrae. The church requested a community-themed mural for the sanctuary.

He soon found out Duncan was an elder of St. James AME Church. The endeavor began to take shape.

McCrae titled the project "Sankofa."

"It's an African proverb that means you can't go forward without looking back," he said.