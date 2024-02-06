All sections
NewsSeptember 7, 2017

Air Force secretary: Future of base in Missouri unclear

SEDALIA, Mo. — The U.S. Air Force secretary has visited the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to discuss the future of the base's aircraft as the agency experiences budget woes.

Associated Press

SEDALIA, Mo. — The U.S. Air Force secretary has visited the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to discuss the future of the base’s aircraft as the agency experiences budget woes.

The Sedalia Democrat reported Heather Wilson visited the base Tuesday.

Whiteman houses the A-10 Thunderbolt, which mostly is used in close air support missions for ground troops. Wilson said the A-10 is included in the Air Force’s budget proposal, but the agency still is assessing the aging aircraft’s structural integrity.

Wilson said her main focus is working with Congress on future budgets to allow the Air Force to continue its missions. She said while the Air Force is “modernizing across the board” with aircraft and weapon systems, budget caps prevent the agency from keeping up with rival countries.

Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

