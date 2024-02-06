In Mayfield, one of several communities struck by violent tornadoes Friday night, the team is partnering with local emergency operations centers and not-for-profit organizations to deliver the snacks and water and assist in recovery efforts.

The caravan consists of 10 Hy-Vee semitrailers, Hy-Vee's disaster command center, six disaster recovery pickups and two SUVs.

"As soon as we learned of the incredible tornado devastation in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, we knew we had to send relief," Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman and CEO, said. "In times of great need, like these, it's important that we help in the way we know best — by providing essentials like food and water as well as a helping hand."

The team will visit other impacted areas in Kentucky and Tennessee and will be on the ground providing aid for several days this week.