NewsDecember 16, 2021

Aid to those in need — Hy-Vee disaster relief team passes through Cape on way to Kentucky

In the aftermath of recent devastating storms, aid and volunteers have poured into the affected areas. One convoy of help — in the form of people, water and food — passed through Cape Girardeau en route to Mayfield, Kentucky. The Hy-Vee grocery store chain's disaster relief team left its headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday with 37 employees in 19 vehicles carrying 327,000 bottles of water and more than 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items...

Southeast Missourian
Hy-Vee's disaster relief team passed through Cape Girardeau on Wednesday en route to Mayfield, Kentucky, to assist in tornado recovery efforts. The team is carrying water, food and personnel and features a disaster command center and several disaster recovery vehicles.
Hy-Vee's disaster relief team passed through Cape Girardeau on Wednesday en route to Mayfield, Kentucky, to assist in tornado recovery efforts. The team is carrying water, food and personnel and features a disaster command center and several disaster recovery vehicles.

In the aftermath of recent devastating storms, aid and volunteers have poured into the affected areas.

One convoy of help — in the form of people, water and food — passed through Cape Girardeau en route to Mayfield, Kentucky.

The Hy-Vee grocery store chain's disaster relief team left its headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday with 37 employees in 19 vehicles carrying 327,000 bottles of water and more than 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items.

In Mayfield, one of several communities struck by violent tornadoes Friday night, the team is partnering with local emergency operations centers and not-for-profit organizations to deliver the snacks and water and assist in recovery efforts.

The caravan consists of 10 Hy-Vee semitrailers, Hy-Vee's disaster command center, six disaster recovery pickups and two SUVs.

"As soon as we learned of the incredible tornado devastation in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, we knew we had to send relief," Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman and CEO, said. "In times of great need, like these, it's important that we help in the way we know best — by providing essentials like food and water as well as a helping hand."

The team will visit other impacted areas in Kentucky and Tennessee and will be on the ground providing aid for several days this week.

Local News
