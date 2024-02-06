SIKESTON, Mo. — Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College officials signed articulation agreements Thursday at Three Rivers College-Sikeston.

The pact paved the way for a seamless transition for Three Rivers Associate of Applied Science in Nursing graduates into Southeast’s online RN-BSN program and for Three Rivers Associate of Arts in Teaching graduates to transfer into five Southeast Bachelor of Science in Education programs.

Under the nursing-articulation agreement, a slate of 15 100- to 200-level courses taken at Three Rivers by Associate of Applied Science in Nursing students will fulfill requirements for the lower-level University Studies requirements at Southeast, easing a transfer to Southeast’s online RN-BSN program.

The education-articulation agreement signing eases the transfer for students from TRC’s Associate of Arts in Teaching to Southeast’s Bachelor of Science in Education programs in early childhood education with elementary education add-on certification; elementary education with middle school language arts add-on certification; exceptional child education with elementary education add-on certification; elementary education; and middle school education.

“We are so pleased to partner with Three Rivers College on these agreements,” said Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “Southeast’s online RN-BSN program recently was recognized by College Choice among the nation’s best online RN-BSN programs, and earlier this month, Southeast’s College of Education was named an Apple Distinguished School.

“Southeast Missouri State University is delighted these collaborations will simplify the path for students to advance their education at Southeast in these outstanding programs as they prepare to launch extraordinary careers in education and the health-care industry.”

Wesley Payne, president of Three Rivers College, said, “We’re proud to be able to continue working with Southeast Missouri State University to create better opportunities, and greater availability of education, for the people in our region. This agreement will make it easier for nurses across our region to continue their education and improve their skills, and will support health care in Southeast Missouri in the process.