SIKESTON, Mo. — Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College officials signed articulation agreements Thursday at Three Rivers College-Sikeston.
The pact paved the way for a seamless transition for Three Rivers Associate of Applied Science in Nursing graduates into Southeast’s online RN-BSN program and for Three Rivers Associate of Arts in Teaching graduates to transfer into five Southeast Bachelor of Science in Education programs.
Under the nursing-articulation agreement, a slate of 15 100- to 200-level courses taken at Three Rivers by Associate of Applied Science in Nursing students will fulfill requirements for the lower-level University Studies requirements at Southeast, easing a transfer to Southeast’s online RN-BSN program.
The education-articulation agreement signing eases the transfer for students from TRC’s Associate of Arts in Teaching to Southeast’s Bachelor of Science in Education programs in early childhood education with elementary education add-on certification; elementary education with middle school language arts add-on certification; exceptional child education with elementary education add-on certification; elementary education; and middle school education.
“We are so pleased to partner with Three Rivers College on these agreements,” said Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “Southeast’s online RN-BSN program recently was recognized by College Choice among the nation’s best online RN-BSN programs, and earlier this month, Southeast’s College of Education was named an Apple Distinguished School.
“Southeast Missouri State University is delighted these collaborations will simplify the path for students to advance their education at Southeast in these outstanding programs as they prepare to launch extraordinary careers in education and the health-care industry.”
Wesley Payne, president of Three Rivers College, said, “We’re proud to be able to continue working with Southeast Missouri State University to create better opportunities, and greater availability of education, for the people in our region. This agreement will make it easier for nurses across our region to continue their education and improve their skills, and will support health care in Southeast Missouri in the process.
“We’re also pleased to sign an agreement which will make the transfer of students from our Associate of Arts in Teaching programs to Southeast’s Bachelor of Science in Education programs even easier,” Payne said. “Education is the lifeblood of the region, and we’re committed to helping provide excellent teachers to Southeast Missouri.”
Two areas of study in higher education that continue to be in demand in the region are health care and education, said Justin Hoggard, dean of instruction at Three Rivers College.
Diana Rogers-Adkinson, dean of Southeast’s College of Education, said the education-articulation agreement allows students to complete Southeast education degrees on the Three Rivers campus, giving students the opportunity to save money by studying locally while still attending an award-winning program.
Similarly, Gloria Green, chairwoman of Southeast’s Department of Nursing, said the nursing agreement allows students to complete a bachelor’s degree with a minimum amount of additional coursework and in a program recognized for excellence.
“They have the flexibility of an online program, and the assurance of an RN-BSN program of superior quality, fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE),” she said.
