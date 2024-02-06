City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public Hearings

A. Hearing to consider the comprehensive rezoning of certain properties in the 2500-2800

blocks of East Jackson Boulevard, the 2500-2700 blocks of Hilltop Drive, and the 1300 and 2800 blocks of Clover Drive, as submitted by the City of Jackson (see Attachment #1).

Approval of Minutes (Action)

A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 12/21/2020

Financial Affairs

A. Monthly Bills (Action)

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

A. Consider a motion to change the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and

Study Session from Monday, February 15, 2021, to Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday.

B. Consider a motion approving an expenditure in the amount of $10,000.00, to the Great River Community College District Committee for Affordable Technical Education, relative to the preparation of a feasibility study (see Attachment #2).

C. Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to sign Depository Agreements with Southern Bank, Wood & Huston Bank, Alliance Bank, and US Bank (see Attachment #3).

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

A. Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 6:00 P.