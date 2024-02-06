All sections
NewsJanuary 2, 2021
Agenda
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public Hearings A. Hearing to consider the comprehensive rezoning of certain properties in the 2500-2800 blocks of East Jackson Boulevard, the 2500-2700 blocks of Hilltop Drive, and the 1300 and 2800 blocks of Clover Drive, as submitted by the City of Jackson (see Attachment #1)...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public Hearings

A. Hearing to consider the comprehensive rezoning of certain properties in the 2500-2800

blocks of East Jackson Boulevard, the 2500-2700 blocks of Hilltop Drive, and the 1300 and 2800 blocks of Clover Drive, as submitted by the City of Jackson (see Attachment #1).

Approval of Minutes (Action)

A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 12/21/2020

Financial Affairs

A. Monthly Bills (Action)

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

A. Consider a motion to change the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and

Study Session from Monday, February 15, 2021, to Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday.

B. Consider a motion approving an expenditure in the amount of $10,000.00, to the Great River Community College District Committee for Affordable Technical Education, relative to the preparation of a feasibility study (see Attachment #2).

C. Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to sign Depository Agreements with Southern Bank, Wood & Huston Bank, Alliance Bank, and US Bank (see Attachment #3).

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

A. Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 6:00 P.

M., to consider the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments, LLC.

B. Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2 (Final Quantities), in the amount of $16,954.39, to Mike Light Cement Finishing, Inc., of Perryville, Missouri, relative to the Annual Concrete Pavement Improvement Program (see Attachment #4).

C. Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 3, to increase the contract time by 30 days, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1 (see Attachment #5).

D. Consider a Resolution for the limited use of a portion of the South Georgia Street public right of way by the owners of the property at 320 East Jefferson Street (see Attachment #6).

E. Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the comprehensive rezoning of certain properties in the 2500-2800 blocks of East Jackson Boulevard, the 2500-2700 blocks of Hilltop Drive, and the 1300 and 2800 blocks of Clover Drive, as submitted by the City of Jackson (see Attachment #7).

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information Items

A. Reports by Mayor

B. Reports by Council Members

C. Reports by City Attorney

D. Reports by City Administrator

E. Discussion of future agenda items

Executive Session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) South Old Orchard Road Electric Substation Project -- engineering services pro- posal

2) Update on cardiac monitors

3) Discussion of previously tabled items

4) Additional items - not specified

