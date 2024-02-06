Agency still has air conditioners available

The East Missouri Action Agency still has air-conditioning units available for Ameren Missouri customers in need of help staying cool this summer, according to Shanna Yount, program coordinator with EMAA.
For more information, call (573) 431-5191 or a local outreach office.
