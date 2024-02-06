Agency: Bottles from Missouri winery at risk of exploding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri agency is warning merchants and consumers bottles from a central Missouri winery pose a risk of exploding.

The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said Thursday the issue came to its attention during a routine inspection, when a wine bottle from Casa de Loco in Eldon exploded. The agency learned from retailers -- all in Missouri -- of additional explosions.

What's causing the explosions is unclear but anyone possessing a bottle should put it somewhere to minimize damage.