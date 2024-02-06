Age Spots: Trying to Stay United

Looking back on 2020, this has not been the year I expected. I don’t think anyone saw this train wreck coming. We have seen a worldwide pandemic, an ugly election, riots, wildfires, tropical storms and hurricanes, so many cancellations and postponements of events big and small, and we have lost so many people. There has been very little normal for most people.
This is also the year my 18-year-old decided to join the United States Marine Corps. By the time you are reading this, he will be in boot camp in San Diego. I have such mixed emotions about his decision. On one hand, our world is in such chaos, and I worry about him and what he will see and do. I am also so proud of him. He has always been a defender and an old soul, and this is such a natural fit for him.
I want our world to be safer for him and all of my kids. I want this country to be safe for him and everyone else. I have no power to make the entire world better, but I can try to make my little part of it better. We need to be kinder to each other. We need to put our differences aside and try to bring this country together, because we are stronger together than we are apart.
So how can we, during this pandemic, come together, improve our part of the world, and make the holidays a little brighter for all of us? We can start by being kind. Kindness takes no money, and a little can spread quickly. Some simple acts of kindness are to hold the door open for the person behind you. Thank the store clerk who is working during a pandemic and is probably scared they have to see so many people each day. Let the delivery person know you appreciate them. Send a note to your kid’s teacher. Small things can lead to even bigger things. Happiness can be just as contagious as COVID-19.
Other ways we can improve our world and spread kindness during these divisive times are to donate time or money to a senior center or food bank or whatever charity you feel passionate about if you are able. During COVID-19, many volunteer organizations are struggling to have enough staff or volunteers; a few hours can have an impact on your community and on you.
Paying it forward when you are in line for a soda or a quick meal can also cause a ripple effect of happiness. I have been the recipient and the giver, and both cause such an amazing feeling of happiness and thankfulness. If you cannot give monetarily, there are many ways to give of your time. You can help a neighbor rake their leaves or leave them a small homemade treat. You can pay someone a genuine compliment. All of these things help brighten a person’s day and encourage others to continue the kindness.
It may seem like a small thing, but many small things add up. I know it’s scary. I know times are hard and people are struggling, but we can all do one act of kindness a day. We can all spread kindness and concern and watch that epidemic spread. We can improve our country and our world and make this place we call home better for everyone. I hope you all have a safe and happy holiday season.
