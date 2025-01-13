The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, which will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Show Me Center, will have the theme "Against All Odds, Through Courage and Resilience".

The celebration's keynote speaker will be Southeast Missouri State University graduate Zaki Ali. According to SEMO's website, Ali has been dedicated "to practicing criminal defense, personal injury, and immigration law" for the past 22 years.

Ali earned a bachelor's degree in general studies at Southeast Missouri State University in 1987. He then received a Master of Arts in human resources from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and then began a career as a pharmaceutical representative for Eli Lilly and Company. The website states Ali stopped his career and returned to school after his mother was wrongfully indicted and sentenced to federal prison.