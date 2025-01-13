All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 13, 2025

'Against All Odds, Through Courage and Resilience' theme to highlight MLK Jr. Celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Show Me Center will spotlight the theme "Against All Odds, Through Courage and Resilience", featuring keynote speaker and SEMO alum Zaki Ali.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Zaki Ali, a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 23, in Cape Girardeau.
Zaki Ali, a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 23, in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, which will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Show Me Center, will have the theme "Against All Odds, Through Courage and Resilience".

The celebration's keynote speaker will be Southeast Missouri State University graduate Zaki Ali. According to SEMO's website, Ali has been dedicated "to practicing criminal defense, personal injury, and immigration law" for the past 22 years.

Ali earned a bachelor's degree in general studies at Southeast Missouri State University in 1987. He then received a Master of Arts in human resources from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and then began a career as a pharmaceutical representative for Eli Lilly and Company. The website states Ali stopped his career and returned to school after his mother was wrongfully indicted and sentenced to federal prison.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ali states on the SEMO website that the experience led to him pursuing a law degree. The website states Ali graduated from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in 1998.

Southeast Missouri State University has hosted guest speakers for the celebration since 2006. Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. and the program is set to begin at 6 p.m.

For more information about the celebration and to purchase tickets, click here.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
SEMOJan. 13
SEMO remains on pace to announce new president by spring
NewsJan. 13
Commissioners pass final Cape County budget for 2025
NewsJan. 13
Southeast Missourian GM/assistant publisher to join SEMO RED...
NewsJan. 13
Police report 1-13-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-13-25
NewsJan. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-13-25
Forecasted snow envelopes Southeast Missouri; 4 inches covers much of region
NewsJan. 10
Forecasted snow envelopes Southeast Missouri; 4 inches covers much of region
Police report 1-11-25
NewsJan. 10
Police report 1-11-25
Families sled on SEMO campus as snow front covers Cape
NewsJan. 10
Families sled on SEMO campus as snow front covers Cape
Photo Gallery: Snow keeps falling in the area
NewsJan. 10
Photo Gallery: Snow keeps falling in the area
NWS says 'unusual' winter storm to layer Southeast Missouri
NewsJan. 10
NWS says 'unusual' winter storm to layer Southeast Missouri
Commissioners reject pipe bids, release information on power outages
NewsJan. 10
Commissioners reject pipe bids, release information on power outages
Jury finds Lawrence Schanda guilty of first-degree murder in three-day trial
NewsJan. 10
Jury finds Lawrence Schanda guilty of first-degree murder in three-day trial
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy